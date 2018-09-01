Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Saturday directed Air India to investigate an incident where a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a woman’s seat in a flight. Sinha asked the airline to report to the ministry or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user said that a passenger had urinated on her mother’s seat on a flight from New York to New Delhi. “She was travelling alone and is completely traumatised!” the user wrote.

Jayant Sinha ordered an investigation following the tweet. “Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience,” he said.

Air India said the woman’s complaint has been sent to all the departments concerned and the cabin crew has been asked to submit a report, The Indian Express reported.