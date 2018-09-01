The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 168.58 crore to remodel 94 dispensaries in the national Capital to polyclinics, PTI reported on Saturday. At present, Delhi has around 30 polyclinics and the government has set a target of 150 more.

Director General of Health Services Kirti Bhushan, in a letter to Public Works Department’s engineer-in-chief Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, said a committee will be constituted to monitor the work. “The project [remodelling of 94 dispensaries] will be completed as per [the] approved scope of work at the sanctioned cost within the stipulated period and no cost escalation will be allowed,” Bhushan said.

In the letter, Bhushan said the Public Works Department will add penalty clauses in the contract agreement for delay and defects in executing the project. “Adequate provision will be made for maintenance and upkeep for five years after completion of work,” Bhushan said.

The letter also said that status reports maintained by the PWD will be submitted periodically to the planning, finance and health departments to monitor the work.