Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left early on Sunday for the United States for medical treatment, reports said. Vijayan was originally supposed to leave on August 19, but postponed his visit due to the heavy rain and floods in his state, which have killed over 300 people since August 8.

The chief minister took a 4.30 am Dubai flight from Thiruvananthapuram and will subsequently head to New York, where he will visit the Mayo Clinic, The News Minute reported citing sources in the Chief Minister’s Office. Vijayan’s wife Kamala is accompanying him.

“As of now, we cannot tell you how many days he will be abroad,” unidentified officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said. “That will depend on the check-ups and the advice given by the doctors.” However, IANS reported that Vijayan will return by the end of the month.

The nature of Vijayan’s ailment is not known.

In March, Vijayan was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. An official bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted for a “routine annual medical check-up”. He was discharged a few days later.