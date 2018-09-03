The Goa Congress on Monday demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the state as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in the United States for medical treatment, reported PTI. The state is facing a “constitutional crisis”, said the opposition party’s spokesperson Ramakant Khalap on Monday.

Last week, Parrikar went to the US after developing complications during treatment in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

Khalap has sought an appointment with Governor Mridula Sinha to dismiss the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state and impose President’s rule, citing Parrikar’s ill health and constant absence without handing over charge to another minister. “It is time for Governor Mridula Sinha to intervene in the matter as the state is facing a constitutional crisis,” said Khalap.

Parrikar’s absence was not a temporary one, said Khalap. “If it is more than 24 hours, then powers are given to someone else. There is no government existing in Goa,” he added.

The state’s Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza are also unwell and absent, Khalap said. Madkaikar has been in a hospital in Mumbai since June 5 after suffering a brain stroke, while D’Souza went to the US last month for medical treatment. Khalap claimed all the three ministers violated the oath to discharge their duties towards the state. He added that there was no deadline over their return.

“If you are sick and not able to pay attention to your duties then it is a violation of the oath…this tantamounts to failure of the constitutional machinery,” said Khalap.

He further said: “We continue to pray for good health of all of them but we can’t sit idle and watch the helplessness of the people of Goa.”