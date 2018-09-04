The Indian rupee weakened further to 71.37 against the United States dollar soon after foreign exchange markets opened on Tuesday. On Monday, the currency had tumbled to a record closing low of 71.21. By 10.30 am, however, the rupee reversed the losses and was at 71.19 against the dollar.

The 21-paise slump on Monday came despite robust economic growth data released by the Indian government after market hours on Friday. The decline in early trade on Tuesday was because of a strong demand for dollars from importers and outflows of foreign funds, PTI reported.

The outflows of foreign funds weighed on the stock markets as well. They opened higher but have become flat since. At 10.30 am, the BSE Sensex was 8.72 points higher at 38,321.24 while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was 12.55 points lower at 11,569.80.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were among the top five stocks on both benchmark indices.

On the Sensex, the shares of Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Coal India declined the most. On the Nifty 50, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries saw the value of their shares fall the most.