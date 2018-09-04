A court in Hyderabad on Tuesday convicted two of the accused in the 2007 twin blasts case, reported NDTV. The quantum of punishment for Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed will be announced on September 10.

The court has acquitted two others accused, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohammad Sadiq Israr Shaiq. The case of Mohammad Tariq Anjum, who allegedly gave shelter to the four accused, will be considered on Monday, reported Bar and Bench. The men were believed to be members of the Indian Mujahideen group.

The explosions at a popular eatery called Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park killed 42 people and left over 50 injured.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the accused, who were believed to be operatives of the Indian Mujahideen group, in October 2008, and later placed them in the custody of Gujarat Police. The counter-intelligence wing of the Telangana Police investigated the case and filed three chargesheets against the accused, some of whom are missing.

The second Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court framed the charges against the accused in August 2013. The court of sessions judge Srinivas Rao completed hearing arguments in the case on August 7. It was scheduled to announce its verdict on August 27 but postponed it to September 4.

The accused are lodged in Cherlapalli Central Prison, where the trial was held.

Corrections and clarifications: The article has been edited to reflect that only two of the accused have been acquitted, and the case of one of the five accused will be heard on September 10.