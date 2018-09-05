The Indian rupee continued to depreciate, falling to an all-time low of 71.93 against the US dollar on Wednesday. It closed at record lows on both Monday and Tuesday. The currency had opened higher by 18 paise at 71.4 per dollar before plunging.

Experts told Moneycontrol that the fall in the currency’s value was a result of the crisis in emerging market currencies. “Further consistent rise in crude oil prices and dollar index has kept sentiments bearish,” said Rushabh Maru, a research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. “There are talks of rupee moving towards 72-73 levels hence there is lot of speculative dollar buying in the market which is driving the currency lower every day.”

The BSE Sensex, which on Tuesday fell for the fifth straight session, slipped below the 38,000-mark. At 12.28 pm, it was trading 215.53 down at 37,942.39 points. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 80.5 points at 11,439.8 points at 12.28 pm.

ITC, Wipro, Sun Pharma and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the two domestic benchmark indices while Coal India and HUL saw their shares decline the most.