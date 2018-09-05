The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its judgement on the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexual acts. In July, a Constitution bench reserved its verdict in the matter after hearing arguments on a batch of petitions demanding amendments to the section. The 19th-century law criminalises anal and oral sex, referring to it as “unnatural sex, against the order of nature”, punishable with life imprisonment.

The court has said that it will examine whether the section violates fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Centre did not take a stand in the matter, leaving it to the “wisdom of the court”.

Here are ten articles exploring the struggle for LGBT rights: