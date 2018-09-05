The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday ruled that no government event can be held during Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s ongoing Gaurav Yatra. The court passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, who alleged that public funds were being used for a political event, the Hindustan Times reported.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice GR Moolchandani said no such function can be held even when the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party workers halt the yatra for a break.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah launched the yatra on August 4 from Rajsamand town, months ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. The yatra has travelled through Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions so far. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are currently ruled by the BJP, are expected to go to polls later this year.

“For a common man, if during the Gaurav Yatra, which is a political event, the leader of a political party, who happens to be the chief minister, inaugurates public functions, the understanding would be the glorification of the political party and not the glorification of the achievements by the government,” the judges said on Wednesday.

The BJP had earlier submitted in court that it was bearing the expenses for stage, tents, generators, coolers and sound systems, and gave details of bills and invoices. The state government also argued that since it has to incur security and protocol expenses whenever the chief minister travels, they cannot be construed as public expenditure on a political rally.