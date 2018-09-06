Indian Air Force’s Deputy Chief Air Marshall Raghunath Nambiar on Thursday refuted allegations of irregularities in the Rafale jet deal, PTI reported. Speaking on the sidelines of an international seminar in New Delhi, Nambiar said the allegations do not match with the facts.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in 2016 to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets, at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. The opposition Congress has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of getting an overpriced deal. It has also alleged that the government helped a defence firm owned by Anil Ambani with no experience in the sector to land a mega contract under the deal.

The government has refused to reveal the per-plane price that it has negotiated in the deal, citing a secrecy agreement with France. On August 29, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s claims on the matter and asked the party to show evidence.

Nambiar said that the price that was finally agreed on was “substantially lower” that the rate that was discussed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2008. The air marshall said the total cost and the payment terms are the considerations in acquisition cost. “I think they [those who are making the allegations] are misinformed and probably not aware of the facts that are known to us in the Indian Air Force,” Nambiar said. “As we are the ones who were very much part of the negotiations with the French government. And we have the facts with us.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition next week seeking a stay on the Rafale deal.

Vice Chief Air Marshall SB Deo said the Indian Air Force is waiting to fly the “very capable” Rafale aircraft as it will give the country “unprecedented” combat capabilities and an advantage over its regional foes. Deo, however, refused to comment on the controversy over the deal.