China on Friday welcomed the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States, saying that it hoped the process would promote regional peace and stability, PTI reported.

“We are happy to see the normal bilateral relations between the two sides and we also hope that in this process they will do more to promote regional peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

India and the United States conducted their first edition of the “2+2 dialogue” in New Delhi on Thursday. It was aimed at improving defence, security and global strategic ties between the two countries. The meeting was expected to be a platform for US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis to discuss strengthening strategic, security, and defense cooperation with India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.

The dialogue, which was supposed to be held earlier this year, was postponed twice.

The two countries signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, which allows India to receive advanced US military hardware. Sitharaman said the two countries agreed to continue their cooperation against terrorism and other security challenges.

When asked about this agreement between the two countries, however, spokesperson Hua Chunying did not respond.