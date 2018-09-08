Suspected militants shot dead a Hurriyat Conference activist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. Hakim-ur Rehman Sultani, 45, was rushed to a local hospital in Sopore, but was declared brought dead, Kashmir Reader reported.

Sultani was affiliated to the hardline Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and was recently released from jail, Greater Kashmir reported. He had been imprisoned under the Public Safety Act for militant activities.

An unidentified police officer told PTI that a case has been registered and investigation into the murder has begun.