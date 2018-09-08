Suspected militants shot dead a student in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon, hours after Hurriyat Conference activist Hakim-ur Rehman Sultani was killed in Baramulla district.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora, was killed near Naseem Bagh in Hazratbal area of Srinagar, a police officer said. “The victim died on the spot,” the officer said, according to the IANS. “An identity card was recovered from the deceased, which said that he was Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of the university. However, the identity is being confirmed.”

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiaz Ismail Parray told ANI that the police were trying to ascertain the victim’s identity. “We have even recovered a pistol from his possession,” Parray said.