The big news: Raghuram Rajan blames banks’ over-enthusiasm for bad loans, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi refuted the allegations against him, and the US threatened the International Criminal Court with sanctions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Raghuram Rajan blames over-enthusiasm of banks between 2006 and 2008 for bank loans: In a note to a parliamentary panel, the former RBI governor also blamed economic slowdown and slow decision-making by successive governments.
- All allegations are false and baseless, Mehul Choksi says in video: The fugitive businessman, who is in Antigua, said he had tried to get the suspension of his passport revoked but Indian authorities never responded.
- US warns International Criminal Court against prosecuting its officials for alleged war crimes: National Security Adviser John Bolton also threatened the Palestine Liberation Organization for moving the court against its ally, Israel.
- People excluded from final list of NRC will be disenfranchised and deported, says BJP leader Ram Madhav: The party general secretary said no other country tolerates undocumented migrants, but India has become a ‘dharamshala due to political considerations’.
- Centre asks Bru families to return to Mizoram before it withdraws assistance at Tripura relief camps: The Centre said free ration and subsistence allowance of Rs 5 per person will be revoked from October 1.
- Supreme Court refuses to intervene in appointment of Jammu and Kashmir acting DGP Dilbagh Singh: The bench had sought the attorney general’s opinion in addressing the petition that claimed the state government had arbitrarily removed SP Vaid from his post.
- India asked for trade deal with US, says President Donald Trump: He said New Delhi wanted the deal because of his tough policies.
- Man arrested for his alleged derogatory comments against CM Adityanath: Umesh Nagar had also reportedly threatened to kill a Hindu Yuva Vahini official.
- Johnson & Johnson got Justice BN Srikrishna’s clean chit in 2014, submitted it to police, says report: The Mahim police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against the company based on a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.
- Easily-available software hack can help unauthorised people create Aadhaar numbers, says report: The software, which can bypass some critical security features of the Aadhaar enrolment platform, is available on WhatsApp groups for as little as Rs 2,500.