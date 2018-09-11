A look at the headlines right now:

Raghuram Rajan blames over-enthusiasm of banks between 2006 and 2008 for bank loans: In a note to a parliamentary panel, the former RBI governor also blamed economic slowdown and slow decision-making by successive governments. All allegations are false and baseless, Mehul Choksi says in video: The fugitive businessman, who is in Antigua, said he had tried to get the suspension of his passport revoked but Indian authorities never responded. US warns International Criminal Court against prosecuting its officials for alleged war crimes: National Security Adviser John Bolton also threatened the Palestine Liberation Organization for moving the court against its ally, Israel. People excluded from final list of NRC will be disenfranchised and deported, says BJP leader Ram Madhav: The party general secretary said no other country tolerates undocumented migrants, but India has become a ‘dharamshala due to political considerations’. Centre asks Bru families to return to Mizoram before it withdraws assistance at Tripura relief camps: The Centre said free ration and subsistence allowance of Rs 5 per person will be revoked from October 1. Supreme Court refuses to intervene in appointment of Jammu and Kashmir acting DGP Dilbagh Singh: The bench had sought the attorney general’s opinion in addressing the petition that claimed the state government had arbitrarily removed SP Vaid from his post. India asked for trade deal with US, says President Donald Trump: He said New Delhi wanted the deal because of his tough policies. Man arrested for his alleged derogatory comments against CM Adityanath: Umesh Nagar had also reportedly threatened to kill a Hindu Yuva Vahini official. Johnson & Johnson got Justice BN Srikrishna’s clean chit in 2014, submitted it to police, says report: The Mahim police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against the company based on a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. Easily-available software hack can help unauthorised people create Aadhaar numbers, says report: The software, which can bypass some critical security features of the Aadhaar enrolment platform, is available on WhatsApp groups for as little as Rs 2,500.