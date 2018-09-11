At least 45 people were killed after a state-owned road transport corporation bus fell into a valley in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. The bus was carrying 60 passengers.

“Forty-five people have died so far,” Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma told ANI. “The injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is under way.”

The bus was returning from Kondagattu to Jagtial when it skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village. “The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon,” said District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock at the accident and instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. The chief minister’s office announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Kondagattu is famous for its Anjaneya Swamy temple. All the passengers were reportedly pilgrims returning from a visit to the temple.