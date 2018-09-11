A nun from Kerala who was allegedly raped by a bishop in Jalandhar has written to the representative of the Vatican, seeking action against him and calling the accused a predator.

In a seven-page letter, the nun described her allegations of sexual assault and claimed that the bishop was using his “political power and money” to bury the case, India Today reported. The letter was addressed to Giambattista Diquattro, the Apostolic Nuncio – an equivalent of ambassador – to India and Nepal.

The nun had filed a police complaint in June, accusing Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in a town in Kerala. She said she had no choice but to go to the police after church authorities ignored her complaints and took no action against the bishop.

Mulakkal has denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge against him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. In June, the police filed charges against him.

“I feel this kind of silence on the part of the Church authorities and protection of those who commit the crime may create a situation where the Church loses its credibility before society,” the nun wrote. “It will have a very adverse effect on women in the Indian Church that they have no other option than to react in a manner that safeguards their dignity as human persons even at the cost of losing their catholic faith.”

Five nuns started an indefinite protest on Saturday along with some activists, alleging that the police and church officials had denied them justice and there has not been much action though the complaint was filed more than 70 days ago.