Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an increase in the remuneration for accredited social health activists and Anganwadi workers from October.

The honorarium for accredited social health activists would be doubled while that of anganwadi workers will increase by up to 60%, Modi announced during a video interaction with lakhs of auxiliary nurse midwives, accredited social health activists and anganwadi workers.

Besides this, all accredited social health activists will be given free insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana schemes, Modi announced. The workers will not have to pay a premium for the coverage and will get Rs 4 lakh in case of any accidents, he added.

Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 so far will receive Rs 4,500 from October. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200, would get Rs 3,500, and workers getting Rs 1,500 will get Rs 2,250, the government said in a statement.

“Prime minister also announced that Anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as Common Application Software would get additional incentives...ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 500, [which] would be based on performance,” the statement said.