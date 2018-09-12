Corporate Fraud

‘I am a soft target as I am in a smaller country’: Mehul Choksi alleges media trial in new video

The businessman, who is in Antigua, accused the Punjab National Bank of misinforming investigation agencies about alleged fraud by him.

by 
HT Photo

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi released a second video statement on Tuesday evening, saying there was a media trial against him and he is a “soft target” because he is in a “smaller country”.

Earlier in the day, Choksi, who is in Antigua, had come on video for the first time since the alleged scam at Punjab National Bank came to light in February. In an interview with news agency ANI, he had called all allegations against him false and baseless.

In the second video, Choksi accused the Punjab National Bank of misinforming investigation agencies about the alleged fraud by him. He said investigators started raiding his company offices because of misinformation given by the bank at a time when he was abroad for medical reasons.

“The agency started raiding my company on February 2 and they went on till February 14-15 and virtually seized all the inventories in the factories and showrooms,” he said in the statement. “Also, my bank account was frozen and my server was seized, the company came to a complete standstill then. I solely hold PNB responsible for misinforming the agencies.”

He said: “I was in terror at that time. I was in the hospital and advised my company to talk to PNB about it. We wrote a letter to PNB and got an answer on February 13 that they would like to sit down and resolve the matter. I was surprised that raids never stopped and they seized nearly Rs 5,000 crores worth of my merchandise.”

Play

It was unprecedented how his company came to a complete standstill without thorough investigation, he claimed. “Has any company in the world or in India been closed down within a span of one week?” he said. “No company should be dealt with in the way I have been dealt with.”

He blamed the media for targeting him, and asked if he was “such a bad man, why was all the media running after me for business [earlier]”.

Choksi fled India in January, a few weeks before the scam at Punjab National Bank came to light. He and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of defrauding the bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.

Choksi was granted citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017. Last month, he said he had “lawfully applied” to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda to expand his business interests in the Caribbean.

