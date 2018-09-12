Doklam standoff: House panel praises Centre, says Chinese infrastructure still not dismantled

A parliamentary panel has praised the Centre for the way it handled the Doklam standoff last year but warned that infrastructure built by China in the area has not been dismantled yet, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs submitted the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on September 4. The committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. It studied the India-China relations and the Doklam crisis during several meetings between October 2017 and August.

The Doklam plateau, near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction, was the site of a 74-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese troops from June to August 2017. Since the standoff ended, both countries have maintained that talks are on to improve ties. In January, India had dismissed news reports claiming that Chinese forces were still present in the region and were building a military complex there.

“The committee would commend the government’s overall handling of the crisis as it managed to send necessary signals to China that India will not acquiesce in its unilateral and forceful attempts to change the status quo at any of India’s territorial boundaries,” the report said. It said the standoff was clearly the result of “an effort to compromise our security”.

However, the committee noted that China’s “strategic intentions should not be taken casually” even if it has withdrawn its troops from the area for now. “The committee remains concerned that Chinese infrastructure built uncomfortably close to the tri-junction has not been dismantled,” the report said.

Tharoor is learnt to have warned the members of the panel against political differences when national interests are concerned, reported the Hindustan Times. He refused to comment on the matter.