JNU Students’ Union polls: Counting of votes under way, Left Unity leads in all seats

Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections was underway on Sunday, a day after it was suspended as some students had allegedly entered the counting venue by force.

Counting resumed on Saturday evening after being suspended for nearly 14 hours and continued through the night, into Sunday morning. The Left Unity led in the polls for president, joint secretary, vice president and general secretary posts, the Hindustan Times reported. N Sai Balaji, running for the president’s post, led with 891 votes, and Amutha was ahead in the race for the joint secretary post with 880 votes. Around 2,600 votes have been counted so far.

The election recorded 67.8% turnout compared to 58% last year.

There was no violence reported on the university campus on Saturday night. However, some students who were returning from the Vasant Kunj police station after filing a complaint against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were attacked, former General Secretary Satarupa Chakrabarty said.

“While coming from the police station after registering complaint against the goons of ABVP who violently attacked us today, a car with four men arrived and two of the men started beating us,” she said on Facebook. “They were armed and wanted to lynch us. The results are out for Science Schools and the Left has taken a lead even in the stronghold of ABVP. This has rattled them and therefore, they are resorting to violence.”

She claimed that the ABVP had brought in “hired goons” from Delhi University, and asserted that the group can “neither match JNU students’ united strength and solidarity, nor can they match our politics which is based on ideas”. However, Scroll.in has learnt that those men may not have been from the ABVP.

The students also alleged that the ABVP had brought newly elected Delhi University Vice President Shakti Singh into the campus. They spotted Scorpio cars in campus and fearing an attack, sent around messages asking other students to assemble at the School of Languages. However, there was no violence. There were several personnel from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force around.

Former JNUSU Joint Secretary Saurabh Sharma, a member of the ABVP, issued a statement at 12.35 am denying that the group had allowed the cars in.