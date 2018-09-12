JNU Students’ Union polls: Election panel suspends counting after violence at counting centre

The Jawaharlal Nehru University election committee on Saturday suspended the counting process for the students’ union election following alleged attempts to steal ballot boxes from the centre where they were stored. The panel said the accused, including a presidential and a joint secretary candidate, intimidated its members and resorted to violence.

The counting process began on September 14 night and results were expected to be announced on Sunday. The election recorded 67.8% turnout compared to 58% last year.

The accused “forcibly entered the counting venue and attempted to snatch sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers from our counting centres”, the election committee alleged.

Members of the All India Students Association told Scroll.in that the accused were from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. “They [ABVP students] broke the glass doors of the building and jammed the counting booths,” said the members of the leftist students’ organisation. “It is important to note that the incident occurred after the ABVP lost all councillor seats except for one.”

The All India Students’ Association, the Students’ Federation of India, the Democratic Students’ Federation and the All India Students’ Federation have formed a United Left alliance.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, meanwhile, claimed the Left alliance and the election committee’s members did not allow its representative to enter the counting centre.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court put on hold an order of the university cancelling the candidature of National Students’ Union of India’s presidential nominee Vikas Yadav. The NSUI is the students’ wing of the Congress. The university’s grievance redress committee had invalidated Yadav’s candidature on September 7. He was among four students fined for selling pakodas (fritters) in February as part of a protest against a comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won the posts of president, vice president and the joint secretary at Delhi University after a controversial counting process. The National Students’ Union of India won the post of secretary of the students’ union. The counting of votes was briefly suspended due to faulty electronic voting machines.