crimes against children

Mumbai: Police arrest man for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl

The accused also robbed cash and jewellery from the girl’s house, police said.

by 
The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at her house last week. The accused also robbed cash and jewellery from the house after threatening the child with a knife, Mumbai Mirror reported.

On Tuesday, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police in Bandra Kurla Complex, saying that her daughter was alone at home when the accused committed the crimes. The police arrested the accused based on the girl’s description of him.

The police said the man, identified as Sher Ali Sheikh, seeking to commit robbery, entered the child’s home on Monday. Finding her alone, he threatened her with a knife and robbed Rs 15,000 worth of cash and jewellery. He then sexually assaulted the girl, locked the door from outside and fled.

When the minor’s mother returned home, she found the door locked from outside. Her daughter narrated the ordeal, after which the woman approached the police. “Initially, the police was informed about the robbery incident,” an unidentified police officer said. “But when the cops reached the spot, the child informed them about the sexual assault on her. Accordingly, a case has been registered.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Anil Kumbhare said four teams have been formed to locate and nab the accused. “Since it was a case of minimum clues, the officials did a log of leg work in the vicinity and used their human intelligence network,” Kumbhare said.

The police said Sheikh had been arrested last year in a robbery case and was out on bail. “He had secured bail a few days ago after being in jail for 11 months,” Kumbhare said. “After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody till September 21.”

