Lok Sabha elections: Janata Dal (United) says seat sharing talks with BJP at final stage
The agreement will be officially announced soon, party leader RCP Singh said in Patna after a four-hour meeting.
The Janata Dal (United) announced on Sunday that seat sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were at the final stages and it will be officially announced soon.
“The seat sharing arrangement with BJP is in final and last stage,” Rajya Sabha member and Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh said in Patna, The Hindu reported. Singh spoke to reporters following a four-hour long state executive meeting of the party.
“This time JD(U) will give priority to youths in ticket distribution for upcoming Lok Sabha poll,” he said. “At the meeting, the party discussed how to strengthen and expand its organisation upto panchayat level.”
“The party will also provide training to our leaders at panchayat level and booth-level agents…now our party will be from booth-level to national level,” he said, adding that the Janata Dal (United) will hold meetings and rallies in all districts of Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar reportedly told party leaders at the meeting that an “honourable agreement has been reached with the BJP on seat sharing”, reported NDTV.
There was speculation around June and July about the Janata Dal (United) wanting a larger share of seats but Kumar had denied the reports and blamed it on leaders making statements out of turn.