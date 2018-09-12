drug regulation

Supreme Court exempts Saridon from government’s ban on fixed dose combination drugs

Last week, the Centre had banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 such drugs with immediate effect.

by 
Sajjad Hussain/AFP

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the sale of three of the 328 fixed dose combination drugs that the government had banned last week, The Economic Times reported. The exempted drugs include the painkiller Saridon, Piriton Expectorant and Dart, whose manufacturers said they have been producing them since before 1988. Fifteen such drugs that are being produced since before 1988 were exempted from the government ban.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 fixed-dose combination drugs with immediate effect, and placed certain conditions on six others. Fixed-dose combination drugs, popularly known as FDCs, are medicines that are a cocktail of two or more drugs. The government cited an advisory board’s recommendation that there was no “therapeutic justification” for their ingredients and they may pose health risks.

Around 6,000 brands with a combined market size of between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore are likely to be affected, according to News18. On Friday, the Delhi High Court allowed pharmaceutical major Wockhardt to sell its anti-inflammatory medicine, which is on the list, till Tuesday.

On March 10, 2016, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale and distribution of 344 Fixed Dose Combinations of drugs. It later added five more. The Delhi High Court set aside the order in December 2016 after the pharmaceutical industry moved against it. The Supreme Court overruled the ruling a year later after the central government’s appeal.

In its notification, the government exempted 15 of 349 drugs and restricted the sale of six. The government said: “The Drugs Technical Advisory Board recommended, amongst other things, that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings. The board recommended that it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDCs under section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in the larger public interest.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.