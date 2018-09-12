DUSU elections: High Court issues notice to Centre, Delhi University over ‘privately procured EVMs’
The court also directed the university to secure the voting machines used in the students’ union polls, results of which were declared on September 13.
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi University after a few candidates challenged the results of the September 12 students’ body elections and questioned why electronic voting machines were privately procured, reported ANI.
The court also issued a notice to the Delhi University Students’ Union president, and directed the Centre to secure the voting machines used in the polls, results of which were declared on September 13. The petition, filed by three candidates of the National Students’ Union of India, also claimed that data from seven electronic voting machines had gone missing, reported PTI.
Candidates of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, won the posts of president, vice president and the joint secretary. The post of secretary went to the National Students’ Union of India, which is the Congress’ student wing.
The counting of votes was suspended for a few hours after students created an uproar over “faulty electronic voting machines”. The office of the chief electoral officer in Delhi clarified that the EVMs used in the elections were not allotted to the university by the Election Commission and were procured privately.
The Election Commission of India had later vouched for the credibility of its voting machines and said it was not responsible for the procedures followed for polls held by state election commissions and other institutions.
The High Court will next hear the matter on October 29.