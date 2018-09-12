International News

Afghanistan: At least 27 security personnel killed as Taliban launches attacks in three provinces

The militant organisation took responsibility for the attacks in Farah and Badghis, which killed 22 members of the security forces.

At least 27 members of the security forces have died since Sunday night after the Taliban launched multiple attacks on checkpoints and police and military bases across Afghanistan, AP reported.

On Monday, the militant organisation attacked a joint army and police base in northern Baghlan province. Provincial Police Chief General Ekramuddin Serih said three army officers and two police officers were killed in the attack, while four other members of the security forces were injured.

At least 20 members of the Taliban were killed in the fighting, said Serih. “The base is under the control of the Afghan security forces now and reinforcements have also been sent to the district,” he said.

In another attack on Monday, Taliban fighters also attacked security forces near the provincial capital of Qala-i-Now in northwestern Badghis province. Five officers were killed in the offensive, said Jamshid Shahabi, spokesperson for the Badghis governor. During a gunfight, 22 Taliban members were killed and 16 others wounded, added Shahabi.

On Sunday night, the militant organisation attacked police checkpoints in Farah province, killing at least 17 members of the security forces. Fared Bakhtawer, head of the provincial council, said the Taliban attacked checkpoints across the province and around the provincial capital. In one instance, 10 policemen were killed whereas seven died and three others were kidnapped in another attack in the province.

The Taliban, which has a strong presence in all the three provinces, claimed responsibility for the attacks in Farah and Badghis, said spokesperson Qari Yusouf Ahmadi.

Earlier this month, Taliban militants launched several attacks on Afghan security forces in the northern part of the country, killing at least 37 troops.

