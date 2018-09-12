ABVP dismisses rumours that new DUSU president Ankiv Basoya submitted fake marksheet
The NSUI circulated a letter, purportedly from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University, that said the graduation certificate submitted by Basoya was fake.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Tuesday dismissed reports that its member Ankiv Basoya, who was elected the president of Delhi University Students’ Union on September 13, has submitted a fake graduation marksheet.
The National Students’ Union of India, the Congress’ student wing, claimed that Basoya furnished a fake marksheet and certificate from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University for admission to Delhi University. The party circulated a letter, purportedly from the university, that said the certificate submitted by Basoya was fake.
Basoya said the NSUI was always looking to cash in on such rumours. “First they made EVMs an issue and now they are trying to bring this up,” he told Times Now. “I will take action against them. My graduation is genuine.”
The ABVP said Delhi University gave admission to Basoya after due verification of his documents. “Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in university,” said the party. “But it’s not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person.” The party also pointed out that the letter from Thiruvalluvar University does not have a date. “Also they did not mention any letter No. which is usually mentioned in RTI. It’s simply a propaganda by NSUI,” said ABVP.