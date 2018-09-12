campus report

ABVP dismisses rumours that new DUSU president Ankiv Basoya submitted fake marksheet

The NSUI circulated a letter, purportedly from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University, that said the graduation certificate submitted by Basoya was fake.

by 
Winning ABVP candidates pose after results of DUSU elections were declared | HT Photo

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Tuesday dismissed reports that its member Ankiv Basoya, who was elected the president of Delhi University Students’ Union on September 13, has submitted a fake graduation marksheet.

The National Students’ Union of India, the Congress’ student wing, claimed that Basoya furnished a fake marksheet and certificate from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvalluvar University for admission to Delhi University. The party circulated a letter, purportedly from the university, that said the certificate submitted by Basoya was fake.

Basoya said the NSUI was always looking to cash in on such rumours. “First they made EVMs an issue and now they are trying to bring this up,” he told Times Now. “I will take action against them. My graduation is genuine.”

The ABVP said Delhi University gave admission to Basoya after due verification of his documents. “Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in university,” said the party. “But it’s not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person.” The party also pointed out that the letter from Thiruvalluvar University does not have a date. “Also they did not mention any letter No. which is usually mentioned in RTI. It’s simply a propaganda by NSUI,” said ABVP.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.