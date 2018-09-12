‘Country’s head hung in shame’: Rahul Gandhi says Modi’s silence on Rewari rape unacceptable
The Congress president accused the government of leaving women unprotected and afraid while allowing rapists to walk free.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana was “unacceptable”.
“Shame on a government that leaves India’s women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He said the country’s head hung in shame as “another one of its daughters is brutally gangraped”.
The Congress chief’s remarks come as the Haryana Police are yet to arrest the main accused. Three people have been arrested so far. The police identified the arrested people as Nishu, who is a local wrestler and one of the main accused, and two accomplices Deendayal and Sanjeev. Deendayal owned the property where the woman was found and Sanjeev is a registered medical practitioner who provided first-aid to the woman. The remaining two main accused, Army man Pankaj and college student Manish, are still on the run.
As many as three men had allegedly raped the woman on September 13 after kidnapping her while she was on her way to a coaching class. The woman’s father told reporters that though she has named three people in the complaint, around eight to 10 people may have sexually assaulted her.
Nuh Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhasin, who is leading the investigation, had said that the Special Investigation Team was conducting raids in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to find the remaining accused. She added that at least 100 people have been questioned in connection with the case so far.