Goa Congress MLAs to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government
The party has been demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar undergoes treatment in Delhi.
The Goa Congress will on Tuesday meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form the government in the state in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The party has been demanding the dismissal of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government. Congress MLAs are scheduled to meet the governor at 6.30 pm, according to the Hindustan Times.
Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the past few months, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday. Goa’s Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar are also currently in hospital.
On Monday, the Congress submitted memorandums to Sinha, asking that a situation to hold elections within 18 months of the Assembly’s five-year term should not arise. “If present government is not capable of functioning, we should be given the chance, we will do it,” Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said. “We are single largest party, should have been given the chance earlier.”
In the 40-seat Goa Assembly, the BJP has 13 MLAs but is in alliance with the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, both of which have three seats each. Three independent candidates are also allied with the BJP. The Congress, which emerged the single-largest party in the Assembly elections in 2017, has 16 MLAs in the Assembly.
The are also rumours of a rift between the BJP and its allies.The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party said on Saturday it was “high time” that Parrikar handed over the charge to the seniormost minister. The next day, the BJP said Parrikar would not be replaced. “There is no issue about the government and there is no demand of change in leadership from anyone,” said party leader Ram Lal.