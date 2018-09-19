Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 advanced on Wednesday after a two-day losing streak. Asian stocks extended gains with equities in Japan leading the charge, reported Mint. Gains extended to stocks in the United States as well despite China announcing retaliatory tariffs on US imports worth $60 billion on Tuesday.

At 11.55 am, BSE Sensex was 120.45 points up at 37,411.12 while Nifty 50 was trading at 11,318.80 points, having gained 39.90 points.

Tata Steel and ONGC were the top gainers on both indices. Stocks of Hero MotorCorp, Coal India and Asian Paints performed well on Sensex while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Gail Ltd and Hindalco Industries performed well on NSE Nifty 50.

HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Wipro were the top losers on Sensex while the stocks of Zee Entertainment, Lupin, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv and UPL Ltd. performed poorly on NSE Nifty 50.

The rupee recovered to trade at 72.37 against the dollar at 11.55 am on Wednesday, up 60 paise from a lifetime low of 72.97 on Tuesday.