A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan Rangers slit throat of BSF jawan whose bullet-ridden body was found in J&K, say reports: The soldier, identified as head constable Narender Singh, was found dead hours after alleged cross-border firing by Pakistan in Samba district on Tuesday. Surgical strikes showed the world that India means business, says Union minister Piyush Goyal: He said the government would celebrate the second anniversary of the attack on September 29. There’s hue and cry over Hindutva only in India, not elsewhere, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He added that a Ram Mandir should be built in Ayodhya at the earliest, and said he does not accept Article 35A of the Constitution. Uttarakhand Assembly adopts resolution to declare cow ‘rashtra mata’: Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya, who tabled the resolution, claimed that cows are the only animal to both inhale and exhale oxygen. Those opposing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will never succeed, says President Xi Jinping: India opposes the project as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge again boycotts Lokpal selection meeting: He said the government had not amended the Lokpal Act to include the leader of the largest Opposition party as a full-fledged member of the selection panel. Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: Congress claimed that the Modi government was treating triple talaq like a ‘political football’. Donald Trump defends Supreme Court nominee facing sexual assault allegation: The US President said that it would be ‘unfortunate’ if the complainant did not testify at a Senate hearing next week. Pakistan court orders release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam from jail: In July, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption case. Filing of claims and objections in connection with the NRC draft can begin from September 28, rules Supreme Court: The process will tentatively go on for 60 days.