A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pakistan Rangers slit throat of BSF jawan whose bullet-ridden body was found in J&K, say reports: The soldier, identified as head constable Narender Singh, was found dead hours after alleged cross-border firing by Pakistan in Samba district on Tuesday.  
  2. Surgical strikes showed the world that India means business, says Union minister Piyush Goyal: He said the government would celebrate the second anniversary of the attack on September 29.
  3. There’s hue and cry over Hindutva only in India, not elsewhere, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He added that a Ram Mandir should be built in Ayodhya at the earliest, and said he does not accept Article 35A of the Constitution.  
  4. Uttarakhand Assembly adopts resolution to declare cow ‘rashtra mata’: Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya, who tabled the resolution, claimed that cows are the only animal to both inhale and exhale oxygen.  
  5. Those opposing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will never succeed, says President Xi Jinping: India opposes the project as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.  
  6. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge again boycotts Lokpal selection meeting: He said the government had not amended the Lokpal Act to include the leader of the largest Opposition party as a full-fledged member of the selection panel.  
  7. Union Cabinet approves ordinance on triple talaq, makes it a punishable offence: Congress claimed that the Modi government was treating triple talaq like a ‘political football’.
  8. Donald Trump defends Supreme Court nominee facing sexual assault allegation: The US President said that it would be ‘unfortunate’ if the complainant did not testify at a Senate hearing next week.  
  9. Pakistan court orders release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam from jail: In July, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption case.
  10. Filing of claims and objections in connection with the NRC draft can begin from September 28, rules Supreme Court: The process will tentatively go on for 60 days. 