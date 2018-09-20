Two helicopters of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which was owned by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. were auctioned for Rs 8.75 crore on Wednesday, IANS reported. Choudhary Aviation, a firm based in New Delhi, bought the helicopters in an electronic auction conducted by the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru.

Mallya is fighting a number of lawsuits in the United Kingdom and India related to fraud and money laundering allegations. India is also attempting to extradite him from the UK.

“Though the five-seater Airbus Eurocopter B155 choppers are 10 years old, they are in a serviceable condition, with a good dual engine and are currently parked at Juhu airport in Mumbai,” said Choudhary Aviation Director Satyendra Sehrawat. The company wants to use the helicopters for commercial activity, including chartered services, he added.

The helicopters were put on the block by a consortium of banks that had lent Mallya money in an attempt to recover the outstanding dues. The liquor baron is accused of wilfuly defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,380 crore. Three firms participated in the auction.