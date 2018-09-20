The Patna Police on Thursday said a Janata Dal (United) leader’s son and four other juvenile prisoners shot dead the warden of their remand home and an inmate before escaping from the facility the day before, PTI reported. The incident occurred in in Bihar’s Purnea town.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said two juvenile prisoners were injured in the fight, adding that they have been admitted to a hospital in Patna. The police suspect that the politician’s son opened fire at the warden.

The five attackers were allegedly angry as the local juvenile justice board on Wednesday approved the warden’s request to shift them to another shelter. The previous day, during a routine inspection, warden Bijendra Kumar found cough syrup bottles, which they used to consume as intoxicants, according to NDTV.

After finding out about the board’s decision, they shot dead Kumar as well as the inmate they suspected of complaining about them. The police have filed a first information report and are investigating how they acquired the gun. They are also interrogating the politician.