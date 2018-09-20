Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that everyone now says that the country’s watchman is a “thief”. Modi has previously referred to himself as the country’s chowkidaar, or watchman.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, Gandhi accused Modi of “stealing” the Rafale deal from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which had more than 70 years of experience in the defence sector. “PM Modi himself went to France accompanied by Anil Ambani, stole the contract from HAL, and gave it to Reliance,” he said. “When asked in the Parliament, Mr Modi couldn’t look me in the eye.”

Rajasthan goes to polls later this year.

PM Modi said he wants to be a 'Chowkidar'. Now we all know that 'Chowkidar' himself is a thief: Congress President @RahulGandhi #AapnoRahulGandhi — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2018

Criticising Modi’s silence on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, Gandhi said the prime minister said nothing even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley “helped” the tycoon flee India after allegedly defrauding Indian banks of over Rs 9,000 crore. Last week, Mallya claimed that he met Jaitley in Parliament before leaving the country in 2016.

“If the police lets the thief run away, then the police should be thrown into jail,” said the Congress chief. Last week, Gandhi had accused a senior Central Bureau of Investigation official of weakening Mallya’s lookout notice in 2016, which reportedly allowed him to leave for London.

Acche Din has only arrived for India's richest. When Congress comes to power, we will change this #GabbarSinghTax to GST : Congress President @RahulGandhi #AapnoRahulGandhi — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2018