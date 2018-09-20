The Hyderabad police have arrested the man who allegedly attacked his newly-married daughter and son-in-law at a traffic light in the city on Wednesday, reported The News Minute. Manoharachari, the woman’s father, was arrested a few hours after the attack, said West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas AR.

Twenty-year-old Madhavi, who belongs to an upper-caste family, married 21-year-old Sandeep a week ago. Both are college students. On Wednesday, they were on a stationary two-wheeler at a red light on Erragada main road when Manoharachari allegedly attacked them with a sickle.

“Manoharachari was angered by his daughter’s decision to marry Sandeep against his wishes, which was his reason to attack the couple,” said Srinivas, adding that no other person was involved in the attack. “We can’t say if it’s driven by caste-based motives.”

Manoharachari was also extremely intoxicated prior to the attack, said Srinivas. “When we caught him, we found his blood alcohol content to be dangerously high,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madhavi’s condition remained serious even though she was taken off ventilator support, said doctors at Yashoda Hospital. Multiple surgeries were performed on her face and hands, and Madhavi will continue to be under observation for a few more days, reported The News Minute.