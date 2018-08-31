Suspected militants have allegedly kidnapped four relatives of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, The Indian Express reported. An unidentified official said the militants “raided” the houses of policemen in four districts of south Kashmir – Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag – and abducted their “sons and brothers”.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) SP Pani said the police were looking into the matter. “We have not received any formal complaint so far.”

Mohammad Shafi Mir, whose brother is a policeman posted in Srinagar, was abducted from Naman village in Pulwama district’s Kakpora. “A search operation has been launched to trace the policeman’s brother,” a police officer told Kashmir Reader.

Suspected militants also kidnapped Nasir Ahmad Mir from Midoora village of Tral in Pulwama. Mir is son of policeman Ghulam Hassan, who is posted in Anantnag district’s Manigam.

A policeman’s relative was reportedly kidnapped from Yamrach in Kulgam, while the brother of another policeman was kidnapped from Arwani in Kulgam.

The abductions come a day after suspected militants shot dead four police personnel in Shopian district on Wednesday. On the same day, security forces killed top Hizbul Mujahedeen commander Altaf Kachroo and his associate in bordering Anantnag. The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested one of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s sons in Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

“This seems to be [in] retaliation against the arrest of militants’ relatives,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. “This is aimed at pressuring the police force.”