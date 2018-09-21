The Kerala Police on Friday arrested Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun. He was questioned by the police for the third straight day on Friday.

The investigation team has collected enough evidence that points that Mulakkal had committed the rape, The New Indian Express reported on Friday.

“Investigation is going in the right direction,” senior Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan said in Thiruvananthapuram, PTI reported. “The government is with the victim [and] the nuns staging the protest. Certainly the government will take all necessary steps to identify the culprits and bring the guilty to book.”

The Vatican on Thursday accepted Mulakkal’s request to temporarily relieve him of administrative duties at the Jalandhar Diocese.

The case

In June, the police filed charges against Mulakkal after a nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The congregation is based in Punjab’s Jalandhar district but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

Mulakkal has denied the charges and accused the nun of taking revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him. The Kerala High Court has deferred hearing Mulakkal’s anticipatory bail plea to September 25.

The Missionaries of Jesus has said its internal investigation found Mulakkal to be innocent. The organisation has also accused the nun of being in a relationship with a taxi driver. The bishop, too, claims that there are “several contradictions” in the evidence collected by the police.

A group of nuns has been protesting against the alleged delay in police action against the bishop.