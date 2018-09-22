Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Friday said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party should make their stand clarify whether they supported the “urban naxals” who had allegedly plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

Shah was addressing a gathering of party workers in Raipur ahead of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh later this year. Besides Chhattisgarh, Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The BJP president claimed “Rahul Gandhi and company” were supporting those who were plotting to kill the prime minister, PTI reported. “Shouldn’t those who were plotting to assassinate the prime minister be arrested?” Shah said. “Rahul baba should make his stand clear on the issue of urban Naxals to the people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.”

In June, the Maharashtra Police arrested five activists for their alleged links with Maoists. The police claimed they had found a letter at the home of one of the arrested activists, suggesting a plot to kill Modi in his roadshows in a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident”.

Shah told the party workers in Raipur to ensure that the BJP wins more than 65 seats in the 90-member state Assembly. Anything below 65 seats should not be considered a win, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi is dreaming in broad daylight with his eyes open,” Shah said.

State Congress spokesperson RP Singh said many Congress leaders in the state were killed while countering Maoists, the Hindustan Times reported. “Amit Shah should check the records of the last four years and tell us how many infiltrators were thrown out by their government and then compare the records of Congress party, which is pioneer in checking infiltration,” Singh said.