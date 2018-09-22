Thirteen people died after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district Saturday and fell in a gorge, PTI quoted Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal as saying. The deceased include eight members of three families.

While 10 people died immediately, three, including a child, died during treatment in Rohru hospital.

The accident occurred on Tiyuni Road in Snail, 3 km from Kuddu. The vehicle was on its way to Tiyuni from Hatkoti, The Times of India reported. The deceased are reportedly the residents of Nandla village in Ransar valley’s Jangla sub-tehsil.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.