The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator S Karunas for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, reported The Indian Express.

The actor-politician was booked on Thursday under various charges, including criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, in connection with a speech he delivered in Chennai.

During the speech, Karunas claimed that though he belonged to the Mukkulathors community, commonly known as Thevars, his loyalties were with former AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala. He said many “disloyal” members of his community had flocked to the EPS camp, referring to Edappadi Palaniswami. He also criticised a police officer, who he claimed stopped him from standing next to the chief minister at an event, according to The News Minute.

Karunas claimed that Palaniswami, who is a member of the Gounder community, became the chief minister only due to the “charity of Mukkulathor woman VK Sasikala”, according to the Hindustan Times.

The MLA also threatened that he would reveal what happened at the Koovathur resort in 2017, where AIADMK legislators were camped after O Panneerselvam rebelled against Sasikala. “I am intending to tell [what happened in Koovathur] in the court,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “If necessary, I am intending to give my statement to the Chief Justice of the High Court.”

Following his speech, the Hindu Makkal Katchi, the Tamil Nadar Sangam and a few other outfits met Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, seeking criminal action against Karunas.

A day after he was booked, Karunas said he did not speak against any particular community. “I express my deep regret if whatever I spoke in anger over what has happened has hurt anyone.”