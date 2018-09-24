An Italian appeals court released a detailed judgement specifying why it acquitted AgustaWestland officials of corruption charges in the VVIP helicopter deal with India over eight months ago, Reuters reported. The judgement was released on September 19, although it was supposed to be released within 90 days of the order in January.

“There is, conclusively, no evidence of the corrective agreement stipulated according to the imputation, with the foreign public official, just as it requires the incriminating law,” Reuters quoted from the judgement.

The AgustaWestland helicopter deal, which snowballed into a huge controversy, relates to an agreement that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government signed with the British-Italian firm in 2007. The deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract.

On January 8, the Italian court had acquitted former Finmeccanica President Giuseppe Orsi and AgustaWestland Chief Executive Officer Bruno Spagnolini on charges of illegal payment of 560 million Euros in the deal to sell 12 AW101 helicopters to India.

Former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi is also an accused in the case in India. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case in India.

The court’s judgement comes after Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, has been reported missing since a Dubai court ordered his extradition to India.