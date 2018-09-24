An under-construction bridge in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal caved in on Monday, reported PTI. The collapse, the third such incident in the state this month, took place in Kakdwip city on the Kalnagini river.

No injuries have been reported so far. Tathagata Basu, Superintendent of Sundarbans District Police, told the Hindustan Times that officers were at the spot investigating the incident. South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y Ratnakara Rao said a team has been dispatched to look into the incident. “We are waiting for further details,” he said.

An investigation will be conducted into the incident and the guilty will not be spared, said Manturam Pakhira, minister for Sunderbans Affairs Department that was in charge of the bridge.

#WestBengal: An under-construction bridge collapsed on Kalnagini river at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. No injuries reported till now. pic.twitter.com/7PDm3xJsJ6 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Three persons died and 24 were injured when a portion of a bridge in Kolkata’s Majerhat collapsed on September 4. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later announced that the bridge will be demolished and a new one constructed.

Three days after the Majerhat incident, a bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district, injuring a truck driver.