United States President Donald Trump has come to the defence of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh again after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

“The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of false accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!” the president tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump said the allegations against Kavanaugh were unsubstantiated and “totally political”. “I am with him all the way,” The Guardian quoted Trump as saying.

The 53-year-old complainant told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her while they were classmates at Yale University. The complainant said she wants the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct inquiries.

However, Kavanaugh denied that the incident took place, calling it a “last minute allegation” before he becomes a judge of the Supreme Court. “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple.”

The latest accusation comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hear on Thursday from Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

The White House has backed Kavanaugh, with spokesperson Kerri Kupec calling the latest allegation a “smear campaign by Democrats to tear down a good man”.