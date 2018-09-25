The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee headed by former Justice Amitava Roy to look into jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them.

A bench headed by Justice MB Lokur said the committee will look into problems, including over-crowding in prisons and challenges faced by women prisoners. The bench was hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across the country.

On August 8, the bench said a committee should be constituted to look into the problems on a day-to-day basis and suggest measures to tackle the problems since it includes human rights of prisoners in jails. The court had then said it wanted the panel to focus on problems such as overcrowding, challenges faced by women inmates, and lack of facilities.