The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected a petition Aam Aadmi Party MLAs to summon officials of the Delhi government and state Assembly as witnesses in the office of profit case.

The 20 MLAs were disqualified on January 19 after the Election Commission concluded that they held offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government, posts they had been appointed to in March 2015. However, in March, the Delhi High Court set aside the poll body’s order.

“There is no reason to call witnesses to give evidence on the same [holding office of profit],” the poll panel said, according to PTI. “Moreover, as far as proving the non-receipt of benefits is concerned, it is reiterated that it is not the actual receipt but the potential that is to be seen in an inquiry like the present matter.” Earlier, the poll body had rejected the MLAs’ appeal to cross examine the petitioner in the case, Prashant Patel.

The Election Commission quoted the High Court verdict that said that if the MLAs file an application to summon officials as witnesses, it should include details and particulars on why oral examination is necessary. The AAP MLAs said they had filed an application to bring out the facts in the case.