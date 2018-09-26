The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of 1,000 engines of 1,000 brake horse power for fitment in T-72 tanks of the Army under the Buy & Make category at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,300 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The council decided that Ordnance Factories Board will manufacture most of the engines after the transfer of technology is completed. The acquisition is aimed at improving the “mobility, agility and acceleration of the T-72 tanks” on the battlefied.

The council also approved several amendments to the Defence Procurement Procedure-16, which is the manual on defence procurements. The amendments include limiting repeat orders to within five years after date of completion of warranty of final delivery in the earlier contract. The repeat order provisions will also be applicable to procurements for the Central Armed Police Force and Border Roads Organisation.