An 11-month-old child died on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hyderabad early on Wednesday, reported the Hindustan Times. The child, who was travelling with his parents, allegedly had trouble breathing in the flight.

After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the child was immediately taken to the Apollo Medical Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

While the child held a United States passport, his parents had Indian passports. “We are aware of the very sad news that a young child passed away at Hyderabad International Airport this morning,” said the airline in a statement. “Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the affected family.”

Last month, a four-month-old died after developing breathing problems on an IndiGo flight to Patna. The Bengaluru-Patna flight was diverted to Hyderabad after the child developed breathing problems and he was declared dead on arrival.