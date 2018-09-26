Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should stop daydreaming about coming to power in the upcoming elections. Shah was addressing party workers at a “karyakarta sammelan” in Rajasthan’s Dhankya, 35 kilometres from the state capital Jaipur.

“The Congress is in such a position that soon it will be difficult to spot them with binoculars,” said Shah. “Neither the country nor Rajasthan is secure in their [Congress] hands.”

Shah criticised Gandhi for seeking an account of the work done by the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, reported PTI. Citizens wanted to know what generations of the Gandhi family had done for the country during their tenure, he claimed.

“We haven’t done any favours to people but have given them their rights and you [Gandhi] are seeking an account from us,” said Shah. “First, finalise your leader under whom you want to contest elections in Rajasthan.” The state will go to polls later this year.

Shah alleged that the NDA government had sanctioned over Rs 2.63 lakh crore to Rajasthan while the Congress during its tenure only made available Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

The BJP chief attacked the Congress over the National Register of Citizens in Assam, saying that the human rights of Indians were more important than the interests of intruders. “We will identify the intruders and evict them one by one,” he said, accusing the Congress of resorting to vote-bank politics.

On Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said the BJP works for development and not votes and that the Congress was under an illusion that it is capable of winning elections.