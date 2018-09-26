United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of trying to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections. Trump told world leaders at the United Nations that Beijing was trying to meddle in the polls to stop him from winning.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade,” he said, according to BBC. “And we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.” However, he did not provide any evidence to back his claim.

The meeting was held to discuss countering proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The president also asked other countries in the United Nations Security Council to work with the US to ensure that Iran never possesses a nuclear bomb. “A regime with this track record must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, according to CBS News. He defended his administration’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

On Tuesday while addressing the 73rd annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump accused Iran’s leaders of sowing “chaos, death and destruction”. “They do not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations,” he had claimed.

The United States president, commenting on the Israeli-Palestine conflict, said that he supports a two-state solution. “I like the two-state solution. That’s what I think works best,” Trump said. A two-state solution envisions two countries, one for Israelis and the other for Palestinians.

Trump, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised his administration’s decision to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem. “We are with Israel 100%,” he told Netanyahu.