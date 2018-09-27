The Maharashta Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a government-funded residential school for tribals in Sangli for allegedly raping five students and molesting three others, PTI reported. Police said 61-year-old Arvind Pawar’s aide Manisha Kamble was also arrested for allegedly abetting the crime for the last two years.

Seven of the eight students who were allegedly abused are between 13 and 16 years of age and one is 19 years old, The Indian Express reported. Police suspect the number of victims could be higher as the school has almost 70 students and they are yet to record the statements of the girls that left the school.

Assistant Police Inspector Vivek Patil said they had received an anonymous letter about the crimes. Pawar used to allegedly sexually abuse the students after Kamble enticed them with a promise to reward them with good marks in their examinations and free education and food at the school, the official said.

Patil said police personnel, Child Welfare Department personnel and members of the local Women and Child Welfare Committee raided the school and rescued the victims. “We have informed parents of the victims and relocated all the students to another school,” Patil said.

The police have registered an offence against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.